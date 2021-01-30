Love is powerful. It can change a person’s behavior, attitude, and even one’s ideology. Jackie DeShannon certainly believed it: What the world needs now is love, sweet love.
Marty Robins vowed that he would walk out on all his friends and burn all the bridges behind him “just to get to you.” Jimmy Wayne would walk this earth and sail the seas for love. Al Jolson sang that for love he would climb the highest mountain and swim the deepest river. Barth Brooks is willing to go hungry, black and blue, and crawl down the avenue because of love.
Then there is Johnny Cash whose song declared that love can rule the heart of anyone: “Six foot six stood on the ground, weighed 235 pounds, but I saw that giant of a man brought down to his knees by love…and I saw him crying like a little whipped pup because of love.”
My mom and dad would have celebrated their seventy-fourth wedding anniversary last week. There are still times that it is difficult to accept that they are no longer with us. Two things I always knew for certain about my parents: Jesus Christ was the heart of their lives and our home; and they truly loved each other.
While their goal was to always settle their conflicts in private, there were rare occasions that I witnessed their disagreements that had resulted in argument. Even then, I never doubted their love for each other and for their children.
My dad was witty, kind, imaginative, gentle — truly a great man. Much of who I am today is the result of the example he lived before me. Remembering their wedding anniversary, I am blessed that Dad portrayed what it means to love one’s spouse unconditionally.
That kind of love is not a feeling; it is a decision. It is not based on merit or even reciprocation. It is a decision to love the other person no matter what. A man and woman make that decision on their wedding day and publicly vow to love each other in all circumstances.
Unfortunately, over the years of married life there is a tendency to forget the vows while the conflicts mount. Instead, we should forget the conflicts and remember that original strong desire to love unconditionally. No, it is not always easy to do; but love built on feelings alone will not withstand the storms it faces. Love, real love, goes deeper than emotions and chooses to love, even when the other person has committed an offense.
It works in marriage. It works in friendships. It works on the job. It can work in our world. Wherever you employ it, love is a liberating, powerful thing.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
