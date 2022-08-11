Our little four-room apartment was home while I finished college. Then, after 10 months of marriage, my wife and I loaded all of our worldly goods into the Chevy pickup and a 4x8 U-Haul trailer, and made our way from Nashville to Kansas City, where I would enroll in seminary.
But something has changed. Like most married couples, we have accumulated a lot of stuff over the years. If special moments are measured by the treasures that commemorate them, we have experienced a lot of good over the years! If we relocated today, even if we used a heavy-duty compactor, we could not fit it all in that truck and trailer like we did back then!
I can admit it unashamedly, because most of you can relate. It is the nature of life that most newlyweds start out with little, and progressively obtain more as careers develop, finances stabilize, and children come along, necessitating more stuff to meet the needs of a growing family.
Along with all of our material possessions, we have also accumulated a wealth of memories, some of which were captured on Kodachrome or Super-8, and all are tucked safely away in our hearts. My wife and I celebrate another wedding anniversary this week. Most of my life has been spent with this beautiful, godly woman; it is difficult to remember when I did not know her.
In the sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, Ray describes marriage to his older, yet single, brother: "You want to know what marriage is really like? Fine. You wake up, she's there. You come back from work, she's there. You fall asleep, she's there. You eat dinner, she's there. She's always there. You know? I mean, I know it sounds like a bad thing, but it's not (not if she's the right person for you.)"
Well, God knew what and who I needed, and He brought us together. He led me to the right one for me. This week, we celebrate our marriage, but more importantly, we celebrate our love for each other, with Christ at the center of our relationship. I cannot imagine life any other way.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.