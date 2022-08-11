Our little four-room apartment was home while I finished college. Then, after 10 months of marriage, my wife and I loaded all of our worldly goods into the Chevy pickup and a 4x8 U-Haul trailer, and made our way from Nashville to Kansas City, where I would enroll in seminary.

But something has changed. Like most married couples, we have accumulated a lot of stuff over the years. If special moments are measured by the treasures that commemorate them, we have experienced a lot of good over the years! If we relocated today, even if we used a heavy-duty compactor, we could not fit it all in that truck and trailer like we did back then!

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

