The junk drawer. We all have at least one, right? Even as a child, I had a drawer that collected items that just might come in handy someday. Decades later, I still have a junk drawer … and a few junk boxes. In fact, am I wrong that the main purpose of a garage is to store the overflow of “junk?” Of course, it is not really junk, but items that we may find useful in the future.
Murphy’s law is often at work, too, in that soon after I get rid of something finally determined obsolete, the need for it will arise. There are items that have hung on a pegboard above my workbench for years, still in the original package. I recall many years ago a store similar to Lowes that went out of business, and I took advantage of their 80-90% clearance sale, especially on the hardware items: hinges, door handles, metal plates, and such.
July 15 is, among other things, National Give Something Away Day. Linda Eaton Hall-Fulcher founded National Give Something Away Day in 2015 to encourage generosity in a variety of forms.
We truly are a blessed nation. Most of us have more than enough; more than we need to live. Our overflow often is called “junk,” but much of it is useful, usable, and in good condition. There is a strong argument that less clutter results in less stress. Is this the day you could use a little less “junk” and little more peace?
Oh, and for those who simply cannot part with any of your treasures, spend your day giving away smiles, compliments, encouragement, and random acts of kindness. It will do wonders for your heart and your outlook on life. Who knows? One day of generosity may lead to a lifestyle of benevolence.
Jackie DeShannon recorded a song in 1965, composed by Hal David and Burt Bacharach, that declares, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of. What the world needs now is love, sweet love, no not just for some, but for everyone.”
There are several not-for-profit organizations in our community such as Loving Hands, Goodwill, and Warehouse of Hope who welcome donations. So, let’s all determine to brighten our community and give something away for the benefit of others.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
