In a recent game with the Philadelphia Phillies, our Atlanta Braves apparently were on the wrong side of a bad call by the home plate umpire, giving the Phillies a victory. That call has stirred quite a controversy among players and fans alike.
Major League Baseball instituted the “instant replay” in 2008 with the intention of correcting missed calls by the umpires. Naysayers argue that the use of this system not only slows down the already-slow game, but it also negates the authenticity of the sport — that is, bad calls are part of the game; they always have been.
The controversy surrounding the Phillies-Braves incident is not that the umpire allegedly got the call wrong, but that the replay official also missed it. A standard rule is that there must be indisputable video evidence before a call can be reversed. It seems that the replay official did not see what the players and fans observed on replay.
In a perfect world, we would not need instant replay or umpires/referees. Instead, the player would simply admit, “I did not tag him,” or “I did not touch the base.” I actually witnessed a player in the Little League World Series, while waiting for the instant replay official to declare his decision, confess to his coach while standing on second base, “He tagged me, I’m out,” though the umpire had called him safe.
One of the problems with this perfect world idea is the human inability to be completely unbiased; he will either lean in his own favor or give the benefit of doubt to the opponent. For instance, I have watched a coach be harder on his own child than on the rest of the team because he did not want to be accused of showing favoritism, and thus subconsciously went too far in trying to be “fair.”
There is good reason that someone with a child playing in the game cannot be the umpire in that game. Even in the “gentlemen’s game,” golf, players must attest (sign) the opposing player’s score card to verify accuracy. In this world, one could never serve as his or her own judge.
Scripture reveals a day when Jesus the Savior will take the seat of a judge. Every person will be required to give an account of his or her life. No need for instant replay or second opinion — He is the perfect Savior and will also be the perfect Judge.
However, our own judgment matters now; decisions we make, choices we take. The Bible reveals all things necessary to our salvation, so we have no excuse for living under our own selfish rule. But those who choose to walk in the light of Christ and His Word need not fear the final judgment. Today is the day of your salvation; this is the time to make the right call: choose God’s way.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.