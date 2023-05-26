Choices. We make them often. It has been said that the average person makes over 2,000 decisions every day. Some of them require deliberate choice, while some of our decisions are instinctive. Either way, the choices you have made every day over your lifetime have brought you to where you are at this very moment.

It is graduation season, and the candidates for that honor have some choices before them. “What should I do now? More schooling? Get a job? Get married? Join a circus?” Graduation is a pivotal time, and the decisions seem magnified because they affect one’s future.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

