Choices. We make them often. It has been said that the average person makes over 2,000 decisions every day. Some of them require deliberate choice, while some of our decisions are instinctive. Either way, the choices you have made every day over your lifetime have brought you to where you are at this very moment.
It is graduation season, and the candidates for that honor have some choices before them. “What should I do now? More schooling? Get a job? Get married? Join a circus?” Graduation is a pivotal time, and the decisions seem magnified because they affect one’s future.
Obviously, some decisions are weightier than others, but every choice is, to some degree, life-changing. For this reason, it is essential to follow wisdom as a daily lifestyle.
Wisdom differs from knowledge. The latter has to do with information; the former pertains to how one uses that information. The king of all proverbs wrote in Proverbs 4:7, “The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding.” For him, wisdom was and is the greatest commodity.
Two things you and I have in common are that we make choices every day, and sometimes we choose poorly. Both are inevitable, and are the result of the human condition. The question is, “Was my poor choice deliberate, or circumstantial?” Did I act irresponsibly, or were my intentions good and right?
When it comes to major decisions, I have been given advice such as, “Follow you heart,” and “go with your gut.” Some people make a list of pros and cons. However, what really works for me is to act with wisdom.
The largest and greatest choice I ever made was deciding to follow Jesus. Since then, life has made sense for me. That choice gave me direction and purpose. It was the choice of all choices. Scripture beckons that those who lack wisdom should ask God for it, and He will give it.
For me, that is where wisdom begins, and that is how I start each day. Knowing I will make many choices, I pray for divine wisdom to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly. King Solomon advised, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will direct your path.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
