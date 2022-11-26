Thanksgiving is not only a celebration of the first Thanksgiving, but a reminder that a thankful life leads to contentment and generosity. The holiday also ushers in the Christmas season, with the first Sunday of “Advent” often falling on Thanksgiving weekend.
So, how do you get ready for Christmas? For many people it begins with the shopping. It can be quite an involved process. Some begin with a gift list of people’s names, and then go out to the stores in hopes of seeing something each one on the list would appreciate. I call that the “shop ‘til you drop” plan! Similar to the hunt and peck typing system, this process could consume the entire Black Friday and other days, as well.
Others shoppers have a specific idea in mind before ever leaving the house. They have managed to plan those perfect gifts for those perfect someones. This could be the “needle in a haystack” shopping plan, going from store to store in search of the items, and at the best price.
Besides the shopping, which could be prolonged through most of the Christmas season, there are the decorations and tree to adorn the house. It is a laborious task, yet necessary to set the mood for the season.
Foods and sweet Christmas treats are also key ingredients for the Christmas season; the planning, the buying, the cooking and baking, and the consuming. Preparing food for the holidays is an ongoing process, too.
We must also take into account travel plans, school plays, church events, the wrapping, and the like. And there you have it. These are a few of the things we do to get ready for Christmas. We are prepared for familial relationships, festive activities, and community events.
But what about spiritual preparations? For those who practice the Christian faith, this is not simply the Christmas season; it is Advent. The term is derived from the Latin term meaning “coming.” It is a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas.
The lasting joy, the deep inner peace — — these are not the result of gifts beneath the tree and goodies on the table; they are found in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year makes the Christmas event even more special, gathering as a community of believers to worship our Savior on the day we celebrate His birth.
Advent is a time of making room for Jesus in our hearts, and in our lives. A significant part of that is giving Him first priority in all we do and in who we are. The other traditions and celebrations are important. I truly enjoy buying gifts for my family to express my love and appreciation. I enjoy the dramas and cantatas and other special events. But it is Jesus who brings true meaning to all of those traditions, and to the relationships that I treasure in my life. Are you making room for Him this Advent?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
