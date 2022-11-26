Thanksgiving is not only a celebration of the first Thanksgiving, but a reminder that a thankful life leads to contentment and generosity. The holiday also ushers in the Christmas season, with the first Sunday of “Advent” often falling on Thanksgiving weekend.

So, how do you get ready for Christmas? For many people it begins with the shopping. It can be quite an involved process. Some begin with a gift list of people’s names, and then go out to the stores in hopes of seeing something each one on the list would appreciate. I call that the “shop ‘til you drop” plan! Similar to the hunt and peck typing system, this process could consume the entire Black Friday and other days, as well.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

