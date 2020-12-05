A familiar part of the Christmas story is the fact that “there was no room in the inn.” The innkeeper’s one line has been spoken by many children over time in church and school Christmas plays. Joseph’s question about a vacancy is always met with loud and proud gusto during the child’s 5 seconds of fame: there is no room in the inn!
Then there is the occasional wise guy — not to be confused with the Wise Men — whose response shocks Joseph, the play director, and the audience: sure we have room. Come on in! Such unanticipated moments in children’s programs keep things lively and real, for certain.
If you are familiar with the actual account as recorded in the Bible, you would know that the innkeeper had no lines to say; in fact, the Bible never mentions the innkeeper at all. It simply reads, “And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)
Yes, creative artistic license ‘made room’ for an innkeeper in our dramatic depiction of the Bethlehem scene. Hence, this whole idea prompts religious leaders, songwriters, and poets to pose the question to us: “Have you made room for Jesus?” The call is to be prompted by the holiness of the season to give Jesus His rightful place in our hearts, and in our lives.
While it seems a wonderful idea to apply the plight of the innkeeper to our lives today, it might seem to suggest to some people that we should squeeze Jesus into our busy lives — as though He is one of the many reasons for the season. On the contrary, the apostle Paul spoke of Christ as God’s “indescribable gift,” implying that He is incomparable, unmatched, and truly grander to anything or anyone else the world offers.
My desire is not merely to give Jesus a room, but to allow Him the Master suite; and not only for the Christmas season, but every day of every month the whole year long. Christian music artists Casting Crowns clarifies it a bit with this challenge: “Make room in your heart for God to write His story.” Have you given Jesus His rightful place in your life?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
