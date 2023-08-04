Did you know that Savannah was the original capital of Georgia? In fact, Atlanta was preceded by four other cities as the capital of the state. Founded by James Oglethorpe, Georgia was the 13th colony and the fourth state to join the Union.
Another feather in Georgia’s cap is the fact that in 1735, it was the only colony of the 13 that opposed slavery, a prohibition that lasted 15 years. In 1775, our state sent three delegates to the Second Continental Congress, and each of the three signed the Declaration of Independence.
Why this trip down History Lane? August 3rd was National Georgia Day, celebrating “the natural wonders and immense complexities of this bastion of Southern culture.” (National Calendar Day). Along with a rich history, “When it comes to Georgia, words that come to mind include home-cookin’ and comfort food. Don’t be surprised by the serving size, or the number of fried foods or desserts. Two things are certain, they’re made from the heart, and they are delicious!”
By the way, did you know that by Georgia State Law, Vidalia onions can be grown only in Vidalia and 20 other counties?
I wonder who patrols the state to catch onion-growing violators?
Then there are the peaches. Despite the fact that South Carolina harvests about three times that of Georgia in pounds, Georgia is considered the “Peach State.” Interestingly, and surprisingly, California tops them both in the size of a typical harvest, with New Jersey being the last of the top four.
Thousands of celebrities are Georgia born and raised, including President Jimmy Carter, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, baseball greats Ty Cobb and Jackie Robinson, NASCAR’s Elliot family, golfer Bobby Jones, many other athletes, musicians, and actors; and this barely scratches the surface in each category!
Georgia has been my residence for 15 years. It feels like home; I do not, however, consider myself a “Georgian.” You may have lived here 30 or 50 years, but according to native Georgians, if you were not born and bred here, you are not a true Georgian.
Nevertheless, it feels like home to millions of people. One does not need to be a native in order to embrace the culture and identity of the state. The vast majority of Georgia residents are here by personal choice, and that says a lot.
So, here’s to you, Georgia. Let’s go have some onion rings and peach cobbler!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
