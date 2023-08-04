Did you know that Savannah was the original capital of Georgia? In fact, Atlanta was preceded by four other cities as the capital of the state. Founded by James Oglethorpe, Georgia was the 13th colony and the fourth state to join the Union.

Another feather in Georgia’s cap is the fact that in 1735, it was the only colony of the 13 that opposed slavery, a prohibition that lasted 15 years. In 1775, our state sent three delegates to the Second Continental Congress, and each of the three signed the Declaration of Independence.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.