The uprising of an armed and angry mob was met with the force of police and military. The brief skirmish resulted in 200 injuries among the defenders, two deaths and 300 arrests among the insurgents. The country? The United States of America.
In 1962, Air Force veteran James Meredith was enrolled and escorted to his dorm room at the University of Mississippi. The African-American’s application had been rejected by the school twice in the past 18 months.
His acceptance as a student in Oxford came at the hands of Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, the President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, and the final ruling of the United States Supreme Court.
On Sept. 30, 1962, a group of marshals, including the deputy attorney general, escorted Meredith to his dormitory. It was there that a clash broke out with a “violent mob armed with guns, Molotov cocktails, and whatever else they could find.” President Kennedy mobilized Mississippi National Guardsmen and U.S. Army soldiers in the fight against the swarms of citizens.
According to the Smithsonian, “James Meredith officially became the first African American student at the University of Mississippi on October 2, 1962. The military continued to occupy Oxford for almost 10 months. He was guarded 24 hours a day by reserve U.S. deputy marshals and army troops, and he endured constant verbal harassment from a minority of students. On Aug. 18, 1963, Meredith fulfilled his childhood dream to graduate from the University of Mississippi with a degree in political science.”
There is no way to know how many individuals fought for one man’s rights, justice, and freedom. Hundreds? Thousands? And their work pioneered the way for scores of African-Americans and other ethnic minorities for ages to come.
A little more than 2,000 years ago, a reverse scenario occurred. One Man died for the rights, justice, and freedom of the many — of all! His atoning work on the cross pioneered the way of spiritual freedom for all who would choose to, by faith alone, accept His grace.
Are you counted among the masses of people who support equal rights and justice for all? Are you counted among the multitudes of people who have found life, hope, and eternal destiny in Jesus Christ alone?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
