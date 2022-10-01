The uprising of an armed and angry mob was met with the force of police and military. The brief skirmish resulted in 200 injuries among the defenders, two deaths and 300 arrests among the insurgents. The country? The United States of America.

In 1962, Air Force veteran James Meredith was enrolled and escorted to his dorm room at the University of Mississippi. The African-American’s application had been rejected by the school twice in the past 18 months.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

