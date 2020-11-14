It seems strange, almost a sacrilege, to address in November a topic normally left for the first week in April: The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National. Earning the “green jacket” as a champion at The Masters is a dream of every professional golfer. It has been dubbed The Holy Grail of golf; there seems to be an aura on the grounds of Augusta National that every player and patron experiences.
The 2020 pandemic forced a schedule change from the first full week in April to this weekend, and truly the sights and sounds will alter the atmosphere of The Masters. One recognizable difference is that the overwhelming beauty of spring at Augusta, with its multitude of colorful blossoms has given way to the beauty of fall, and the lush green plants and trees have taken on an array of gold, yellow, red, and orange foliage that is nonetheless breathtakingly striking.
Another crucial difference between the spring and fall dates is the sounds in the air. Accustomed to a crowd of some 40,000 patrons, the pandemic has banned spectators and guests from attending the event. Cheers from the crowds can be heard throughout the golf course when the leaderboard changes, or when a golfer makes an extraordinary shot, but not this year.
Among the unique and interesting actualities surrounding Augusta National is the fact that membership at the club is truly for the elite; wealth alone is not sufficient, but accomplishment carries significant influence. Membership is limited to approximately 300 individuals, and the waiting list is extensive.
It has been speculated that asking to join the club almost guarantees rejection. There is no application process; candidates for membership must be invited, and that typically occurs at the recommendation of an active member.
Augusta National is one of many exclusive clubs and organizations in our society. The advertising campaign of one American business declared that “membership has its privileges.” That idea is especially obvious when the organization is exclusive in its patronage. Reading about the history and nuances of Augusta National, I envision an amazing, almost heavenly place!
I can multiply that vision many times over when I read about Heaven in God’s Word. Most importantly, heaven has an “inclusive” citizenship. No, not everyone will dwell there, but yes, it is open to anyone who chooses to follow Jesus Christ. Citizenship is not earned, but granted to all who believe in Christ for salvation. The Lord himself has already paid your dues, and He invites you to join His kingdom.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
