Fourteen years ago, I was the new guy. My wife, youngest daughter, and I made the trek to Douglasville, Georgia, where a church had called me to be their pastor. I enjoy routine and familiarity, but there is nothing routine or familiar when you are the new guy.
The church members were well acquainted with one another, and with their town. They knew the best places to shop, the best doctors, restaurants, mechanics, and specialty stores. The new guy is wise to observe, listen, and trust the experience of those who have lived for years in the community.
Being the new guy is discomforting. Everyone else knows the Smiths, who used to attend our church years ago. They can use the old Walmart as a landmark for giving directions, even though the store relocated several years ago. Their ways of doing and being the church are familiar to them. So, again, the new guy is wise to observe, listen, and learn.
One of my favorite tasks as the new guy is setting up my office. It is my haven of sorts, and much of my time is spent there in prayer, study, counsel, and leadership. Of course, “out there” in their homes, over breakfast or lunch, in the hospital — these are the better places to know the people and grow to love them.
But my office is my home base. Once I have hung pictures and plaques, shelved my books, organized my desk, and connected my computer, the hard and sharp edges of the newness begin to soften. Those are my pictures, my artifacts, my books — this is my office.
We all have that one place where we always feel at home. In the movie, Remember the Titans, Coach Boone was hired to coach football at the newly integrated T.C. Williams High School. And while the team learned to come together during football camp, getting back to the real world was tension-filled with hatred and resentment churning among students and parents alike.
Standing on the football field under the lights, Coach Boone confided to the school superintendent, “Yeah, this is my sanctuary right here. All this hatred and turmoil swirling around us, but this, this is always right.” What is your “always right” place?
Other than your home, maybe your safe place is your garage, or on the lake, or coffee with a close friend, a bike ride, or a walk in the park. It’s where you go to find solace, peace, and comfort. It helps bring you back emotionally, mentally, even spiritually.
These physical places are important, but once there, let it take you deeper still: “I will say of the Lord: He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” (Psalm 91:2). We are only truly at home when we are at home in the Lord.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
