Fourteen years ago, I was the new guy. My wife, youngest daughter, and I made the trek to Douglasville, Georgia, where a church had called me to be their pastor. I enjoy routine and familiarity, but there is nothing routine or familiar when you are the new guy.

The church members were well acquainted with one another, and with their town. They knew the best places to shop, the best doctors, restaurants, mechanics, and specialty stores. The new guy is wise to observe, listen, and trust the experience of those who have lived for years in the community.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

Trending Videos