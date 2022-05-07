Little Johnny brought his report card, which had all D’s and F’s, home from school. His parents were lecturing him, and Johnny interrupted to explain that everyone in his class did poorly, not just him. They reminded him that his friend down the street, David, had all A’s and B’s. “But that’s different,” Johnny reasoned. “His parents are smart.”
I vividly remember one evening at the kitchen table where my mom had looked over a homework assignment and called me back to rethink some of my work. I erased and reworked, only to be told that it was still incorrect, and I needed to do it again. After the second round of erasing, I was upset to tears, and my next erasures did not remove my writing, but merely smudged it. Now mom was visibly upset, too. As I tried to remove the smudges, the paper tore, and I was sobbing. It was not a fun evening!
Believe it or not, I recall that incident positively. Of course, I did not appreciate it at the time; but looking back, it was one of many lessons I was taught in truly caring about the things I do. In my mind that night, it was “just” homework, and the teacher probably would do no more than verify that the work was done. But to my mom, we should always strive for excellence in what we do.
I cannot blame my parents for the mediocre work I did and grades I received in middle and high school. My dad guided me in doing special projects for class, and I remember my mom calling out spelling words to me, testing me on multiplication tables, and checking homework. They attended the school’s open house, parent-teacher conferences, PTA meetings, and ball games.
They invested themselves in everything about my life. Unfortunately, I sometimes resented it, which led to conflict. I am thankful, however, that their investment eventually paid off, and that I was blessed with the opportunities to exemplify that, and to genuinely live with appreciation for them. I even became a good student in my post-graduate work!
Because of my rearing, and by the grace of God, I have sought to live as a reflection of who my parents were, and the principles they instilled in me — — all of which were also true to living for Christ. They taught me discipline, striving to always be the best that I could be in all areas of life.
I well remember standing around my mom’s bed in the hospital, along with my brothers and our wives, after we decided to remove her from life support. She was not visibly conscious, but we talked to her, sang a couple of hymns, prayed; but mostly, we observed with quiet reverence as she crossed over from this world to the next, in the arms of Jesus.
Happy Mother’s Day, mom, and thank you. I’ll see you on the other side.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
