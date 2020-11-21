It is called a road atlas, a book with road maps for every state in America. The one I owned was large in size, approximately 12x16 inches. We liked having it in the car with us on trips, and my wife would track our way from town to town as we traveled.
Of course, such cumbersome resources seem obsolete these days, thanks to navigation systems such as Garmin, TomTom, Clarion, WAZE, and Google Maps, to name a few. They are significantly more expensive than a printed road atlas, but truly convenient, and providing more information than a simple map.
On the other hand, there is a benefit in seeing the “bigger picture” on a printed page, such as being able to view the entire state for proximity’s sake. Additionally, for me at least, part of the pleasure in traveling was the anticipation of the trip, plotting ahead of time the preferred route using a printed map as the drawing board.
Whether you prefer to be old school or contemporary, both options owe their success to people like John Ogilby, a Scottish translator. While he is credited with translating and publishing many books — Aesop’s Fables among the many well known titles — he is best remembered as a cartographer.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “…he issued many magnificent books, the most important of which were a series of atlases…setting the standard for the road maps that followed.” Ogilby was born in 1600 and lived nearly 76 years. His work has given guidance and direction to an unimaginable number of people.
It is unlikely that you are a cartographer, but we all have provided guidance and direction over the years of our lives. As parents we supervise our children and give leadership to their formative years in preparation for adult living. Less memorable are the opportunities of offering an opinion or factual knowledge when asked by another person for our input.
Above all, we provide direction by the way we live our daily lives. Our behaviors, our actions and reactions, our attitudes — we are constantly exemplifying and influencing other people in the course of our day. Family, friends, coworkers, and even passersby are affected by our lives.
Accepting that fact, I want to live in a manner that guides people in the right direction. I have staked my life on the fact that the only completely reliable Source of truth is through Jesus Christ and His Word, wherein He declared, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” My daily desire is to reflect the love and transforming power of Christ by the way I live, and trust that it speaks to others along the way.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
