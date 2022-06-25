It seemed like a harmless, even clever ad campaign: “Obey Your Thirst.” Can you name the product? Introduced in 1994, this Sprite campaign survived for 25 years until it recently updated to the hip-hop culture with “Thirst for yours.”
The problem I have with “obey your thirst” is that it calls us to be enslaved by our urges and desires. It reminds me of the “if it feels good, do it” era. This hedonistic idea is to live for pleasure, while avoiding pain and discomfort. I came across an article written recently by Sharon Pope, who claims those 6 words as her memoir. Her advice is to obey your body. “We can ignore these feelings in our bodies, but when we do, we lose track of the best and most reliable guidance system we have. We should let our bodies guide us. You may say, ‘That sounds selfish to me.’ It should sound selfish. We need to be selfish.”
Wow! Live for self, live for pleasure? And my fear is that such a philosophy of life is common to our culture today. Do not misunderstand; many such persons want to be nice, and can be generous … so long as it does not interfere with their me-first mantra.
On the other hand, athletes will advise you, “No pain, no gain.” They understand that conditioning the mind and body for rugged competition requires strengthening to withstand the toll that a race or a game or a contact sport can take on a person.
The apostle, Paul, put it like this: “No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.” (1 Corinthians 9:27). He dared not let his body be his master, but willed control over his ungodly urges.
If you obey your body and its appetites, it will take you down the wrong path. We are created to work, to live productive lives. We have, however, been conditioned and coddled by our culture to create shortcuts, take the easy road, expect handouts, and live for the weekends.
In reality, most people find pleasure in the sense of accomplishment, a job well done. For example, mowing the lawn is a tiring, sweaty task, but I love sitting on the porch with a glass of cold water and admiring a freshly manicured lawn. I find more pleasure in a job well done than in merely working for a paycheck.
There must be a deliberate desire and painstaking effort to break out of a pleasure-driven worldview, but the end result will be worth it. Your sense of self-worth will improve when you live with purpose, mission, and neighbor regard. Obey your heart, rather than chasing hedonistic appetites and desires.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.