What would you give for a once-in-a-lifetime experience? Many people would say that such an opportunity is priceless. Well, there are 253 baseball players and 60 coaches who are living a dream at the 2023 Little League World Series.

Statistics reveal that the odds of a little leaguer reaching the LLWS is about 1 in 3,376. That number does not include other youth baseball programs that exist outside of Little League, and are not even eligible for the LLWS. Of the approximately 2 million Little League baseball players this year, 253 earned a spot in Williamsport.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.