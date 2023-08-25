What would you give for a once-in-a-lifetime experience? Many people would say that such an opportunity is priceless. Well, there are 253 baseball players and 60 coaches who are living a dream at the 2023 Little League World Series.
Statistics reveal that the odds of a little leaguer reaching the LLWS is about 1 in 3,376. That number does not include other youth baseball programs that exist outside of Little League, and are not even eligible for the LLWS. Of the approximately 2 million Little League baseball players this year, 253 earned a spot in Williamsport.
This weekend a champion will be crowned. The Little League Baseball World Series is wrapping up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The tournament features 20 of the best teams around the world: 10 international teams and 10 teams from the U.S.
After a minimum 12-game regular season, the Georgia state tournament began July 15, 2023. Nearly every U.S. state crowned a champion this year, and each state champion earned a spot in their respective regional tournament, which began August 3, 2023. Finally, each of the 10 regions sent their champion to the Little League World Series.
The Southeast Region Tournament was held in Warner Robins, Georgia. For a history-making third consecutive year, the team from Nolensville, Tennessee represented the Southeast Region in Williamsport. The team includes Stella Weaver, only the 22nd girl to play in the LLWS, and the team is affectionately known as “Stella and the Fellas.” She set a new record for number of hits by a girl at the LLWS, and as of this writing, she and the fellas have at least one more game to play.
Here is another astounding fact. According to sportscasting.com, of all the youth to ever play in the LLWS, only 64 made it to the major leagues.
And this takes us back to the original question: what would you give for a once-in-a-lifetime experience? Families are on the road for about one month, enduring travel expenses, days off work, food, housing, souvenirs, sightseeing — families from Honolulu confessed that the whole experience carried a price tag of over $20,000, and that they would be paying off credit cards for awhile.
Another kind of world tournament took place a few weeks ago, and Luke Jaconetti emerged as the champion. Held in Toronto, Canada, The World Rock Paper Scissors Tournament drew a record 1,500 participants. He beat out hundreds of other players to claim the title and a cash prize of $7,000.
The tournament, which has been held annually since 2002, attracts players from around the globe who compete in the timeless game of Rock Paper Scissors. And for the record, the World RPS Society dubs its members and players as ‘athletes.’
The Society’s president, Graham Walker, has stated that he believes RPS has all the makings of a true sport, including the mental and physical aspects necessary for competitive play. The World Rock Paper Scissors Society, which was formed in 1999, has been instrumental in organizing and promoting the sport. The Society is dedicated to the advancement of RPS as a competitive game and has worked tirelessly to elevate its status as a recognized sport.
As one might imagine, there are many strategies employed by the RPS athletes, one of which is to use statistical information. Did you know that “rock” is the most popular choice, with “paper” in a close second? The choice of “scissors” trails the other two by more than 5%.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.