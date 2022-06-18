If I had not seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it! But I was there, so I know for certain that this is not fake news. I was in 6th grade. I do not recall what preceded the event, or how it came to be, but my dad and I went on a bike ride of some 8-10 miles. I remember the route we took, and how difficult that last half-mile was pedaling uphill!
These days I am curious about what prompted this little excursion. It certainly was not the norm. I doubt that I had ever seen dad ride a bike before that day. Then again, he was often coming up with something to surprise us. Dad was a truly unique, sweet, kind, soft-spoken individual.
Well, I am preparing for the upcoming Father’s Day service at church, and thus, cannot help but become a bit nostalgic, and wishing I could see my dad this weekend; I am missing the annual dilemma of how to express my love for this man, and what Father’s Day gift I could possibly offer that would be meaningful to him.
Wittingly, one fellow wrote that when he was 14 years of age, his dad was clueless, insensitive, and out of touch. However, at the age of 22, he was amazed at how much his dad had learned in just 8 years.
On the other hand, I like the idea that a dad is his son’s first hero, and his daughter’s first love. When I was a child, I believed my dad could do absolutely anything. As a teenager, I still thought my dad was pretty awesome. And as an adult, I never ceased to value his love, his guidance, and his wisdom.
If I could have one more day with my dad, it still would not be enough; it would leave me wishing for one more day with him. (Adapted from Diamond Rio’s “One More Day”).
Umberto Eco wrote, “I believe what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” Of course, I believe my life has been lived under the guidance and grace of God, even before I “knew” him. Nevertheless, I certainly can relate to Eco’s idea; every moment is a teachable moment, and every moment with my dad is forever a cherished memory.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
