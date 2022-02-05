Editor’s Note: Steven Callis is off this week. This column originally appeared in 2017.
Do you enjoy solving math problems?
If so, then here is one for you: In November 1806, Explorer Zebulon Pike spotted the mountaintop that became known as Pikes Peak.
How old is Pike’s Peak? If you guessed “212,” nice try! However, it existed long before it was discovered.
I have stood at the top of Pike’s Peak a few times. With an elevation of 14,115 feet, it rises 8,000 feet above Colorado Springs.
It is a popular landmark, yet is ranked only 39th among the highest mountain peaks in the United States.
There are actually 53 mountains in the state of Colorado alone that exceed 14,000 feet.
What I recall about my trips there is not so much the beauty or the wonderful view from atop this mountain.
I recall the treacherous, stressful drive on the curvy narrow road, and the extreme lightheadedness I experienced at that elevation.
My first trip was at age 17, and I purchased a shirt that declared, “I made it to the top of Pike’s Peak.” There are annual races on this mountain, known as “Race to the Clouds.”
The track consists of approximately two-thirds of the 19-mile road; some of it is paved, some of it is gravel, and there are no guardrails.
Remembering my own nerve-wracking experience, it is difficult to imagine that a driver completed the 12.42-mile race in just over seven minutes, and several drivers make it in less than ten minutes.
On a college campus in Colorado Springs an auditorium was built for the purpose of chapel services. Behind the large platform was an excessive drapery which covered a plate glass window.
The building had been planned and located in such a manner that when the drapes were open, a view of Pikes Peak was directly centered in that window. It was a beautiful, breathtaking sight. From its peak I literally lost my breath, along with my equilibrium. From a distance, the experience was not physical, but emotional.
Up close I felt the vulnerability; from a distance I observed its beauty. On top of the mountain, I touched it; looking from afar, the mountain touched me.
The God of all creation, in all of His majesty and power and holiness, is not some distant, untouchable deity that is never closer than my imagination.
Rather, He chooses to make Himself accessible to all people, to be involved in our world — and not only as a Sustainer, but as our Sovereign.
He is not something to be observed, but Someone to experience.
Because He chooses and initiates a loving, living relationship with mankind, we can elect to trust Him and rest in the comfort of His mercy grace, and love.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
