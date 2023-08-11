I watched with interest as a man placed a briefcase in the trunk of his car and proceeded to open the car door. As he did, the trunk lid opened. He walked to the back of the vehicle, closed the lid, and again went to open the driver’s side door. Again, the trunk popped open.

On the third attempt, having tested the trunk a couple of times to ensure that it was closed properly, he cranked the engine, at which time the trunk mysteriously sprang open again. I admired the man’s patience, though he obviously was becoming quite frustrated. Finally, after a few more attempts, the man’s wife appeared from hiding, holding her own key to the vehicle. She had been pranking him for five minutes!

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.