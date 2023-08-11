I watched with interest as a man placed a briefcase in the trunk of his car and proceeded to open the car door. As he did, the trunk lid opened. He walked to the back of the vehicle, closed the lid, and again went to open the driver’s side door. Again, the trunk popped open.
On the third attempt, having tested the trunk a couple of times to ensure that it was closed properly, he cranked the engine, at which time the trunk mysteriously sprang open again. I admired the man’s patience, though he obviously was becoming quite frustrated. Finally, after a few more attempts, the man’s wife appeared from hiding, holding her own key to the vehicle. She had been pranking him for five minutes!
You probably have been in a situation when something “hinky” was happening, and you began to wonder if you were on Candid Camera, a TV show that debuted in 1948; originally called “Candid Microphone.” Usually, there is a logical explanation for such hinky-ness, and it is our own fault much of the time.
This reminds me of what has been called the greatest (Halloween) prank of all time, orchestrated by Orson Welles in a 1938 radio broadcast. Panic gripped the public one October night when Welles and his accomplices delivered a fake news broadcast that convinced people that Martians had landed in Grover’s Mill, New Jersey. Approximately 1.7 million of the six million listeners that evening actually believed that an invasion was underway.
By the end of the hour-long show, police had arrived at the CBS Studios in New York to try to shut the program down. Welles would add a second disclaimer (one had aired at the beginning of the program) that the broadcast was a radio drama, but the effect had been achieved.
It is easy to laugh at practical jokes when we are not the target! There are plenty of prank videos on the internet, as well as old episodes of the Candid Camera television show.
Can you imagine with me a scene when 35% of the world population suddenly disappears? It is a Bible fact that Jesus — who was born as baby over 2,000 years ago, lived a perfect life, was crucified, dead, and buried, and was raised back to life on the third day — will return to finally redeem his bride, the church.
Most Christians believe there will be a rapture of the church; that Jesus will come again and deliver his glorious church “in the blink of an eye.” The Bible promises that “whosoever believes in Him will have everlasting life.” It will be no prank, but can you imagine the confusion or panic among those who are left behind?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.