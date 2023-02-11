Stories abound as to the origins of Valentine’s Day. One idea is that it initiated with a lady named Valerie, who did not receive everything on her Christmas wish list. She created “Val’s Day” to give her beau an opportunity to right his wrong.
Another idea is that the tradition was started by Godiva, in order to increase the sale of fine chocolates. Statistics claim that worldwide chocolate consumption in 2023 projects to be 7.5 million tons. That’s 16 billion pounds of chocolate a year! Eighty-six% of Americans purchase chocolate candy each year.
While chocolate seems to be a staple of Valentine’s Day, the holiday ranks only 4th or 5th in chocolate sales. Jewelry and dining out are the two most sought-after gifts on February 14. From flower and jewelry spending to dining out and traveling, Valentine’s Day is worth over $27 billion in the United States alone.
Our culture places a high emphasis on tangible expressions of love. Most holidays include some form of giving that is meant to say, “You are special to me.” It is not enough to say it, so we show it by purchasing and giving tangible gifts.
The Beatles got it right when they sang, “I don’t care too much for money, ‘cause money can’t buy me love.” And the 1987 movie (Can’t Buy Me Love) proved that money can buy popularity, but it can’t buy love.
Now, I have no qualms about gifting jewelry, candy, flowers, and such when it comes to my Valentine.
In fact, some might consider it selfish, because it brings me joy to express my love and appreciation, and to put a smile on her face. However, these things are no substitute for genuine love.
Real love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. (1 Corinthians 13)
When we demonstrate our love like that, the tangible gifts become secondary. Garth Brooks declared his love like this: “I’d go hungry, I’d go black and blue; I’d go crawling down the avenue. There is nothing that I wouldn’t do to make you feel my love.”
By the way, about Valerie and Godiva originating Valentine’s Day — well, I made that up! But the part about genuine love — absolutely true. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
