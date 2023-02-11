Stories abound as to the origins of Valentine’s Day. One idea is that it initiated with a lady named Valerie, who did not receive everything on her Christmas wish list. She created “Val’s Day” to give her beau an opportunity to right his wrong.

Another idea is that the tradition was started by Godiva, in order to increase the sale of fine chocolates. Statistics claim that worldwide chocolate consumption in 2023 projects to be 7.5 million tons. That’s 16 billion pounds of chocolate a year! Eighty-six% of Americans purchase chocolate candy each year.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

