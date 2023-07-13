Red slacks, red jacket, black shirt, and red bowtie. We were the Mainstreet Harmonizers, a barbershop chorus of 40 voices. I recall my first visit to the group. Having no experience or exposure to barbershop music, this was nothing more than trip to see what it was all about.

They had me arrive early for a grueling, nerve-bending audition. Well, actually, the director took me to a small room and had me sing Happy Birthday, after which he surmised that I would start out sing in the “lead” section. That was the beginning of my barbershop singing career.