Red slacks, red jacket, black shirt, and red bowtie. We were the Mainstreet Harmonizers, a barbershop chorus of 40 voices. I recall my first visit to the group. Having no experience or exposure to barbershop music, this was nothing more than trip to see what it was all about.
They had me arrive early for a grueling, nerve-bending audition. Well, actually, the director took me to a small room and had me sing Happy Birthday, after which he surmised that I would start out sing in the “lead” section. That was the beginning of my barbershop singing career.
We sang at banquets, festivals, churches — we even sang at the airport during Christmas to welcome travelers to our city! There were competitions which required travel to various parts of the state.
One tiring, but rewarding event was our annual Singing Valentines every February 14. For a reasonable fee, a person could rent a quartet to serenade someone at their home, school, or place of business. For that price, a quartet would sing two songs and present a red rose to the recipient. We enjoyed seeing the surprise and joy on the faces of those Valentines.
There were two special events each year specifically for our community. One was a variety-type show featuring the chorus, quartets from within the choir, and a well-known guest quartet. But of all the shows we were blessed to perform, my favorite was the annual Liberty Concert, presented on the Saturday evening nearest July 4. With free admission, this event packed the house — well, the church.
We left our “reds” in the closet and were allowed to wear our own patriotic ensemble. Ninety minutes of entertainment that began with a trumpet solo by one of our bass singers. I love the barbershop renditions of favorite patriotic songs such as “You’re a Grand Ol’ Glad,” “God Bless the USA,” and our stirring version of “God Bless America.”
Well, I am reflecting on these memories today, National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day. Writer Aldous Huxley is quoted as saying, “There is no bad day that can’t be overcome by listening to a barbershop quartet. This is just truth, plain and simple.”
There are several barbershop quartets in the Atlanta area, and at least two barbershop choruses: Atlanta Vocal Project, and Big Chicken Chorus. One cannot help but smile and be stirred by the unique sound of close four-part harmony that barbershop music offers.
Do yourself a favor. Find the next scheduled concert of these groups and treat yourself to the barbershop experience.
