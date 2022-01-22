According to many of the rants on social media, Super Bowl LIII failed to live up to its hype. Based on what I read, the commercials were disappointing, the halftime entertainment was below expectations, and the game itself was — being kind — substandard. One optimistic post declared, “The best thing about the Superbowl is that it indicates baseball season is upon us.”
I well remember the first practice of the season when I played Little League. Tossing the ball during warm ups was refreshing and exhilarating — not a word I used then, but giddy nonetheless. The feel of the glove, the pop of the ball as it hit the pocket of the mitt, and going through basic drills and fundamentals were sure signs that nature was about to spring, and baseball fields were coming alive.
In less than a month, major League pitchers and catchers enter baseball camp next week, followed by the position players a week later. Sportscasters are already predicting which teams have the better chances to reach the World Series. That thought may be resting in the back of the player’s minds, but that is nine months away! I have to wonder if, more importantly, they feel that same giddy excitement that they did as Little Leaguers years ago when they hit the field on the first day of camp.
As a young player I believed that our team could beat anybody and everybody. We entered the season expecting to be in the city tournament. Yes, it was obvious that some players on the team were more skilled and talented than others, but we were convinced that, collectively, we were as good as anybody. We expected to win.
At what age, I wonder, do players and coaches begin to accept reality? When do they admit that they are, for example, in a rebuilding stage and would be surprised even to reach the playoffs? It seemed to
me that, having 2 practices and one game each week for 10 weeks, the season had hardly started before the playoffs were upon us; but these guys will play 162 games over the course of nine months. That is a long season, especially if the team is struggling to be competitive.
In the movie, The Rookie, Jim Morris — discouraged and struggling in the minor leagues — finally woke up to the realization that he was living the dream of kids all around the world: “You know what we get to do today, Brooks? We get to play baseball.”
Few men and women have the opportunity to realize their childhood dream, such as playing their favorite sport in the pros. Few of the pros ever make it to the big stage for a championship moment, and fewer still actually claim the victory. Personally, I never enjoyed losing, but I always enjoyed playing the game. When a person can say that, he or she is a winner.
Now, take that idea and apply it to all of life. Relatively few people excel in their field to be among the best. The average person is, well, average. We win some, we lose some, and life is rarely fair. Your reason for “playing the game” greatly influences whether or not you see yourself as a winner. Look in the mirror tomorrow and dare to exclaim, “You know what I get to do today? I get to (insert your daily mission here)!”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
