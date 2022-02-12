Should I laugh or cry? I was directing a children’s drama in Sunday morning church in front of about 300 people. At one point, two of the children entered a rocket ship (which I had built) in which I was already hidden. At “blast-off,” I wanted to produce a billow of smoke to add a touch of realism. This was before the days of instant worldwide information, and the best idea found was to use a fire extinguisher.
As the three of us hunkered down inside the rocket, I activated the fire extinguisher at the appropriate cue, and suddenly the rocket ship was filled with powdery airborne residue that had all three of us choking and gagging, and laughter spread across the sanctuary. And to answer your question, no, we did not rehearse the scene with the extinguisher to see if it would work!
As it turns out, fire extinguishers work best when used to extinguish fires! Well, I mention this in honor of Alanson Crane, who was awarded the first U.S. patent for the fire extinguisher on Feb. 10, 1863. To my recollection, the above incident is my only experience with this amazing appliance.
There are some kinds of fires in which the familiar red tube will not be so effective. I am talking about the little fires that pop up in our interpersonal relationships — among friends, coworkers, or people that we encounter by happenchance. We all have heard stories of road rage, personal vendettas, jealousy, and similar type incidents.
Experience has taught me the most effective method of extinguishing these kinds of fires, and it is something we all will celebrate next Monday, something called “love.” Someone told me decades ago that if you want to really get to your enemies, kill them with kindness.
Years ago, there was a man whose mission seemed to focus on bringing stress and misery to my life. I realize that is an exaggeration, but at the time it seemed undeniable. The circumstance was such that avoiding this individual was impossible.
At some point I decided that I would reach out to him every week, either by phone or by mail, to ask how he and his wife were doing, and if there was any way I could help them with anything. It seemed to have little affect until three months or so later, when I had become ill. My “thorn in the flesh” actually called me on the phone to see how I was feeling, and to let me know he was sorry to hear of my illness.
In 1966, Dionne Warwick sang Jackie DeShannon’s song, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” Demonstrating love in a bad situation actually requires more courage and strength than retaliating or dispensing meanness.
I grew up with the idea that real men don’t cry, and never back down from a fight. What I have discovered is that real men (and women) deal best with their anger by choosing to love, to forgive, to elect humility over pride. In my experience, taking the “high road” always results in peace of mind, heart, and soul.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
