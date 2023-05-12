Being the last of her three sons, I always saw my mom as a “woman.” I remember as a child seeing my mom as young and pretty, but still, she was a woman. Many children have difficulty picturing this truth, but moms were once girls! I don’t recall seeing that side of my mom, but I saw photos of her B.C. years (before children!). She played high school basketball. She went on dates. As a child she played with baby dolls. Yes, my mom used to be a girl!

But to me, she has always been my mom. From my very first breath she loved me and cared for me and nurtured me. She taught me about the important things in life. She taxied her sons to ball games and music recitals and birthday parties and school events. She nursed our bumps and cuts and bruises. She let me lie on the floor and pretend to be a mechanic to the vacuum while she cleaned the carpets. Family was her life.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

