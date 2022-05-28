Hooray! It’s a three-day weekend; let’s celebrate! This annual holiday serves as a kind of gateway to summer fun. The winter doldrums are behind us, and it is time to move our recreational activities outdoors.
People will be going to the beach, the mountains, the lake, the park, boating, motorcycle riding, fishing, camping, swimming, hiking, yard scaping, and so on. Then there is my favorite activity: eating! Grilling burgers, franks, and brats over an open flame, and adding baked beans, tater salad, and sweet tea!
So, what is on your schedule for the weekend? Interestingly, this holiday was established to be a memorial; serving to commemorate, to keep the memory alive. A memorial “service” typically is a somber, reflective event. Memorial Day is not meant to celebrate veterans, we do that in November. It does not honor active military personnel, that is Armed Forces Day earlier in May which, by the way, receives little press and revelry.
Memorial Day is a reminder that true freedom is costly. It tributes men and women who courageously and heroically fought for our freedom until their dying breath. It is a time to remember and embrace the sons and daughters, moms and dads, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters whose loved ones never made it home from war.
Please do not misunderstand. I certainly am not against taking advantage of a long weekend to replenish our mental and physical energies via a favorite pastime, and to enjoy being with family and friends outdoors in God’s amazing creation. In fact, in a sense, doing so commends our fallen heroes, for such an opportunity is part of the freedom they fought to protect.
We would be remiss, however, if we did not find a time and manner to pause and truly contemplate the price that has been and continues to be paid for our political freedom. It is important that our children and grandchildren understand the true purpose behind this holiday. I urge us to remember, support, and express gratitude to the surviving families of these fallen heroes.
In the words of Sarah Frazer, “Heavenly Father who sees all of the hurt, comfort the hearts of those who have lost loved ones in the military. It might seem to us ‘unfair,’ but You are the God who ordains our days. Let us remember that those families are still grieving today. Remind them of Your love for them. Their loss provides for us a safe place to live and worship You. Keep those families close to Your heart today. Comfort them and let them know we do not forget their loved one’s sacrifice. Amen.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
