Last Tuesday was National Animal Cracker Day! I like to eat mine the Noah way: two by two! We have the folks across the pond to thank for this unique treat. Imported from England in the 19th century, Stauffer’s Biscuit Company produced their first batch of animal crackers in York, PA in 1871.

What is it about animal crackers, anyway? Could it really be the taste? Maybe it’s the cute box that Nabisco uses to package “Barnum’s Animals.” Or the animal-shape of the cookie. The jury is still out on this earth-shaking debate.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

