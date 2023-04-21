Last Tuesday was National Animal Cracker Day! I like to eat mine the Noah way: two by two! We have the folks across the pond to thank for this unique treat. Imported from England in the 19th century, Stauffer’s Biscuit Company produced their first batch of animal crackers in York, PA in 1871.
What is it about animal crackers, anyway? Could it really be the taste? Maybe it’s the cute box that Nabisco uses to package “Barnum’s Animals.” Or the animal-shape of the cookie. The jury is still out on this earth-shaking debate.
As I peer inside a box of animal crackers, I cannot help but think about Noah and the ark. By the way, if you need help building an ark, I “Noah” guy! The story of the great flood is among the best-known historical events around the world, records of which are found in historical sources, as well as the Bible.
Of course, the tale raises many questions about the planning, the construction, and the gathering of the animals. Noah was instructed by God to put in the ark two of every kind of animal, male and female. What a daunting task!
What would you say if I suggested that Noah did not round up the animals and bring them aboard the ark? In Genesis 7 we read, “Pairs of clean and unclean animals, of birds and of all creatures that move along the ground, male and female, came to Noah and entered the ark...” God, who brought everything into existence, Master of all living things, willed (led, commanded, moved) the animals in a certain direction to a certain place, and into the ark.
Too often, we mistakenly believe that solving problems is up to us; that accomplishing God’s will rests on our shoulders. Luke wrote that it is IN CHRIST that we live and move and exist. Those who place their trust in God find their independence by depending on Him. They learn to trust the wisdom of His will.
As we relinquish control of our lives to Him, we will see that all things come together according to His divine plan.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
