The television series ran for only three years, and was canceled in 1969 because of low viewer ratings. In the course of its short life, ratings dropped in seasons two and three from the previous season. The series began September 6, 1966, and the title was Star Trek.
According to Screenrant.com, the original series “was met with mixed reviews and modest ratings. The show was unlike anything else on television, dealing with social and political issues in ways conventional shows simply couldn’t or wouldn’t.”
That was then. A few years later, in syndication, the show became a hit. Wikipedia reports, “Star Trek eventually spawned a franchise, consisting of eight television series, 13 feature films, and numerous books, games, and toys, and is now widely considered one of the most popular and influential television series of all time.”
There is an innumerable cache of unexpected success stories recorded over the centuries. Some modern-day examples would include Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jordan, Colonel Harland Sanders, Steven Jobs, and Elvis Presley.
In our human nature we tend to determine a person’s character and trustworthiness within seconds of our first encounter; a first impression. These perceptions are based on several indicators including physical characteristics, body posture, clothing style, and even the person’s name. The flaw in that system is that there is no way to instantly see the heart of a person.
Dr. James C. Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, writes about love at first sight. “The primary difference between romantic excitement and real love is where the emphasis lies. Infatuation tends to be very selfish in nature. Genuine love, by contrast, is an expression of the deepest appreciation for another human being. It is unselfish, giving and caring.”
First impressions can be somewhat accurate, but most often the real truth lies beneath the surface. This, then, is a twofold lesson for us to practice. First, refuse to write something or someone off your list without truly knowing the objective truth about it.
Second, refuse to give up on yourself; another person’s first or early impression of you may not be accurate. Choose instead to present the best version of “you” possible, and then believe in yourself. Eventually others will come to see the real you.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
