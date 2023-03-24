Spring is in the air. Can you see it? The skies are bluer, trees and shrubs are budding, birds are singing, butterflies and bees flitter here and there, and yellow dust is everywhere. Nature has come back to life.

Spring is in the air. Can you smell it? The earth has awakened, and the soft scents of the newness are wafting in the atmosphere. The dew of morning mist and the aroma of fresh plant growth rouse our senses. The smell of honeysuckle is especially welcoming for me, as it takes my mind back to a day in my early childhood.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

