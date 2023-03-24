Spring is in the air. Can you see it? The skies are bluer, trees and shrubs are budding, birds are singing, butterflies and bees flitter here and there, and yellow dust is everywhere. Nature has come back to life.
Spring is in the air. Can you smell it? The earth has awakened, and the soft scents of the newness are wafting in the atmosphere. The dew of morning mist and the aroma of fresh plant growth rouse our senses. The smell of honeysuckle is especially welcoming for me, as it takes my mind back to a day in my early childhood.
The brain is an amazing human organ. I do not recall anything extraordinary about that day, only that we were at Aunt Maxie’s playing with our cousins. The windows were open, curtains dancing in the light breeze, and the smell of honeysuckle filled the air.
Spring is in the air. Can you feel it? The temperatures begin to warm. The sights and smells of nature coming out of hibernation affect our psyche. With the onset of spring comes a renewed sense of optimism. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, the grass is growing, and good things are on the horizon. There is life, there is hope.
This new invigorating sense may lead to spring cleaning. The warmer temperatures beckon us to open the windows and let the sunshine in. It motivates us to declutter our living space, and even our lives. The process leads to a more peaceful feeling, a sense of regaining control. The feeling of productivity and accomplishment go a long way towards positive mental health.
Spring is in the air, and we are leaving behind the doldrums. We feel better physically, emotionally, and mentally. The season also ushers in Easter. The Lenten period that focuses on a process of pruning the spiritual nature — fasting, prayer, penitence, and almsgiving — leads to new spiritual life bursting forth in the glory of Christ. The tomb is empty, death and sin are defeated, and the Son of God reigns supreme.
Spring is in the air. Our faith is renewed. Our hope is revived. Life is all around us. It is a new day.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
