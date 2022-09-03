One thing I love about major sporting events is the background narratives. The Little League World Series recently concluded, and the media for this event is always good at uncovering special interest stories.

This year’s champion from Honolulu, Hawaii is considered the most dominant LLWS team in a very long time. The team outscored opponents 60-5 over six games! It was the Aloha State’s fourth Little League World Series championship since 2005; and Honolulu Little League’s second Little League World Series championship in four years.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

