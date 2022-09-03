One thing I love about major sporting events is the background narratives. The Little League World Series recently concluded, and the media for this event is always good at uncovering special interest stories.
This year’s champion from Honolulu, Hawaii is considered the most dominant LLWS team in a very long time. The team outscored opponents 60-5 over six games! It was the Aloha State’s fourth Little League World Series championship since 2005; and Honolulu Little League’s second Little League World Series championship in four years.
Even more impressive to me was the genuinely courteous and humble spirit displayed by the coaches, parents, and players representing Hawaii. There was no arrogance, no “we are the best and deserve this” attitude. They described themselves as fortunate, and even these young players, when interviewed, consistently gave focus to their teammates and coaches. It was refreshing.
One background story in particular is found in the person of Nolensville, Tennessee’s Josiah Porter, a quiet, humble 12-year-old who won the hearts of Little League baseball players and fans as one of the standouts in the Little League World Series. He batted .400 in the LLWS, including a grand slam homer on a 70 mph fast ball. He was also stellar in the field, committing no errors, and making several highlight-reel catches.
What makes his story so special is that he is blind in one eye. Porter was declared legally blind in his right eye when he was six years old. He had to undergo five surgeries in one year after accidentally walking into the sharp corner of a toolbox hanging off a pickup truck. To play baseball at his level with only one eye is remarkable.
Josiah loves baseball, loves life. He demonstrates great sportsmanship and a remarkable outlook on his malady. Oh, and he also loves Jesus. In an interview right after his son’s grand slam, Brandon (Josiah’s father) recounted how his son had injured his eye and said, “We’re a family of faith…We can’t talk about this story without talking about [Josiah’s] faith. Josiah stayed positive. Instead of focusing on the storm, the bad things, what he can’t do, he focuses on what he can do.”
What a courageous young man. I suspect he has memorized Paul’s words: I can do all things through Christ who is my strength.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
