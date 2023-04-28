One of my fond childhood memories involves this oft-uttered request: Dad, tell me a story about when you were a kid. While the stories themselves are mostly lost in the crevasses of my mind, dad was sure to come up with a tale every time.
One of the fascinations of his stories was that a child’s life in the ‘30s was quite different from my life in the ‘60s.
I remember wishing that I could have lived back then.
Things about his life that may have seemed mundane to him were keenly interesting to me.
What goes around comes around, they say. True to the adage, I remember our kids asking me about stories from my childhood. Again, I do not recall the stories themselves; only the joy I felt in passing along small pieces of my life that they could only imagine.
We all have stories to tell, and a reluctance to tell them.
We liken it to visiting a friend who has two hours of vacation photos they want to share. We perceive that our personal stories will bore other people.
Further, many of us were raised with the idea that talking about ourselves was improper.
However, there is a time and place for personal stories. This weekend includes National Tell a Story Day.
It encourages and gives permission to share a story; from life, from a book, from one’s imagination — it’s okay to tell a story.
Bible scholars vary on when the Bible began to be written, but it seems that the earliest possibility is approximately 1500 BC, roughly estimating it to be 2500 years after creation. Until that time — and afterward as well — oral tradition kept history alive. Yes, parents told real stories to their children, who then told the same stories to their children, and so on.
This is not to argue authorship of the various books of the Bible, but to underscore the importance of people telling their stories. Whether for entertainment, information, or as eyewitnesses, stories a meant to be shared. A story in your life may resemble a current situation in the life of someone you know, and your story could serve as encouragement and hope.
All of the stories in my life point to one life-changing event, which is my favorite story to tell. Scripture instructs us to tell others what the Lord has done for us. Everything in my life centers on the fact of His transforming work in me.
Everyone has a story to tell. Some stories are more important than others.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
