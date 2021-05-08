It is unimaginable that anyone of sound mind in our nation would be unaware of the special day in May that has honored mothers for 107 years. Among all the holidays, Mother’s Day ranks first in phone calls, flowers purchased, 3rd in cards sent, and is the busiest day of the year for restaurants.
Another national day in May is the National Day of Prayer. According to its website, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
“Our Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.”
In my mind, it is not too far of a stretch to parallel these two national days. Mothers are a gift from God, and Christian mothers are especially recognized for their devotion to prayer for family: spouse, children, and each child’s spouse. Christian artist Phillips, Craig, and Dean recorded “Midnight Oil” in 1992 that includes these lyrics: Mama liked to burn the midnight oil down on her knees in prayer. If you asked her why she did it, she said she did it ‘cause she cared. Mama always talked to Jesus when she knelt by her rocking chair …
Statistics attest to the fact that we get it — we are committed to saying “thank you” to our moms for their boundless, sacrificial, lifelong love for their children. Let us also be careful to thank God for His gift of mothers who, in most cases, are shining examples of His love and compassion for all people.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
