Lightning is an amazing phenomenon, as well as powerful and dangerous. Lightning bolts can measure up to 90 miles long and travel at 60,000 miles per second carrying one billion volts of energy. They may have a 15-foot wide electrified region around the core, but the core itself is only 5-6 inches, and it burns at 54,000 degrees, about 6 times hotter than the surface of the sun.
One key element
of danger for the human being is the unpredictability of a lighting strike. While there are certain locations around the world that experience more than their share of lightning events — Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela experiences lightning flashes 300 days of the year — lightning strikes are totally sporadic. One never has advance knowledge of the exact location or the precise time at which a lightning strike will occur.
Most American’s remember Benjamin Franklin for his kite flying adventure, but he was a remarkable individual of intelligence with an array of interests and skills. One of America’s founding fathers, he was a statesman, scientist, mathematician,
author, and inventor. The lightning rod, bifocal glasses, Franklin stove, and the medical catheter are among his many originations.
It likely was his experiments involving electricity (and lightning!) that led to some lesser known developments. It was Franklin who established America’s first Fire Department, as well as the world’s first Fire Insurance Company. Certainly his invention has seen a myriad
of changes;
the first motorized fire department
was located
in Springfield, MA, where
the first “modern” fire engine was built by Knox Automobile.
Douglas County
is served by 11
fire stations, and
the City of
Douglasville provides three stations.
These courageous
men and women put their lives on the line each time the station fire alarm blares. They are well trained initially, and receive ongoing training throughout their careers. Thank you, firefighters, for your service.
We are grateful
to the many civil servants who give
of themselves for
the good of our community, and
today we offer a
prayer of protection and wisdom for
each institution.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
