Our third grandchild achieved another accomplishment today: he is crawling!
For some of you, such an achievement hardly ranks up there with a Freddie Freeman home run. However, be careful about saying that in front of the parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles of this little 7-month-old lad. Yes, like his two cousins before him, our grandkids stand far above their peers in our eyes and hearts!
I have a longtime friend whose son of 10 years said of his new little brother, “Patrick is lucky; he gets to do all them new things.” He went on to explain that Patrick had never climbed a tree, waded in the lake, run through a field and felt the wind in his face, or ridden a bicycle.
Well, I suspect that Tom’s dad reminded him that there are new things yet to do in his life; you know, drive a car, graduate high school, kiss a girl — in reality, we all will continue doing new things until our last breath on this earth, and even beyond that.
I would not want to brag in front of our youngest grandson’s parents, but I have known how to crawl nearly all my life. Admittedly, it was difficult at first, then became very easy, and now is becoming more difficult again.
The thought has occurred to me that we each have many things in life to celebrate which we, unfortunately, allow to pass us by. The simple things in life are often taken for granted. Thankfully, I was awarded a driver’s license on my first attempt. I do not recall who said it to me, but I remember being told, “Driving is not a right, but a privilege.”
Over the years, I have applied that principle to many areas of life. I have witnessed people going through life as though they are entitled to the rewards and pleasures available. Yet, much in life — even life itself — is a privilege.
What I deduce from that truth is that life should be riddled with celebration. Whether you just crawled for the first time, or hit a home run, life should be celebrated. Quicker than we can imagine, that crawler will graduate, go off to college, get married — we will have many opportunities to celebrate him, and will do so without reservation.
Oh, and as wonderful as this life is now, there is another new thing that awaits those who live to serve Christ; a celebration to beat all earthly celebrations. This life, here and now, is not all there is to living. The best is yet to come.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
