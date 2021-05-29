Memorial Day: it is not Armed Forces Day, which honors men and women currently serving in a branch of American military. It is not Veteran’s Day, designed to recognize men and women who served in the past. It is not Independence Day which celebrates our independence and freedom; nor is it any of the 30 other special days of recognition connected to our military.
It is Memorial Day; a day specifically designated to recognize and honor those men and women who gave up their lives for the sake of American liberty. It is a stretch to even call it a “celebration.” Those 1,300,000+ individuals (half of those dying in combat) sacrificed their lives; future dreams, ambitions, families waiting for them at home — all for their love of country.
Is there an adequate way to say “thank you?” How can we truly honor those heroes posthumously? Parades can be stirring. Special events and televised memorials may befit the circumstance. Finding ways to support surviving family members is certainly appropriate. Offering to God prayers of thanksgiving for these soldiers and prayers of comfort for their families is important.
Besides all of these demonstrations of gratitude is one more idea that seems to rise above the rest: that we each live a life that reflects the values and freedoms for which these American soldiers fought. The freedoms as set forth in the Amendments are essential to our country, but they are not licenses to lambast our fellow citizens.
Sometimes when we demand justice, what we really want is to get our own way. Occasionally a claim to “our rights” is demanded without consideration of the rights of others. At times we will break the law — behave criminally — in order for our voices to be heard.
These men and women fought for the United States of America. Our freedom to debate and offer opposing ideas was never intended to result in dissention and disunity. In a true democracy as our forefathers envisioned, opposing views are expressed, decisions are made, and then we move forward. Together.
The most effective way to honor our fallen soldiers is to live as model citizens, with regard for our fellow human beings, and regard for truth, justice, and harmony. In the words of Jackie DeShannon, “Think of your fellow man, lend him a helping hand. Put a little love in your heart, and the world will be a better place.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
