It’s Masters Week at Augusta! Once a year I begin my article with that sentence. It’s one of my favorite lines ever. There are so many stories behind The Masters every year. The headlines are great, but my preference is the lesser-known stories.
From the headlines, we know that Phil Mickelson will not be on the grounds this week. He has played in 29 Masters tournaments, and has not missed a start since 1994, until now.
Almost miraculously, Tiger Woods will tee it up this weekend in Augusta. He was involved in a serious single-car accident in November 2020. Both large bones in his right leg were broken in three places, along with foot and ankle injuries. Yet, here he is, at The Masters.
Beyond the headlines this year, one of the oft talked-about features of Augusta National is its exclusivity. Some say it would be easier to break into Fort Knox than to enter the grounds of The Masters. Attending the event is not a simple as a login to Ticketmaster or Stubhub.
Guest passes, what few that exist, are awarded by selection from among the applicants; that’s right, applications are required to even be considered for a guest pass. Even the players are quite limited to the number of passes they can distribute to family and friends.
Then, there’s the merchandise, known as Masters Merch. Because of limited and restricted access to the tournament, anyone who is fortunate enough to enter the front gate will want memorabilia to take home. Genuine Masters and Augusta National merchandise is not sold anywhere beyond the facilities of the club.
The players of The Masters understand the magnanimous feat of being in Augusta. Even those who have been there multiple times purchase a treasure each year they are privileged to attend — it is an invitational tournament.
Yes, Masters Week is a really big deal. The history, the prestige, the exclusivity, the many, many stories surrounding the event every year — — there is no other week in golf like The Masters.
In the 1989 film, Field of Dreams, John Kinsella asked Ray, “Is this heaven?” Ray replied, “No. It’s Iowa.” John, one of the “ghosts” of baseball legends, retorted, “I could have sworn this was heaven.” Could it be that some of those who walk the hallowed grounds of Augusta National are asking the same question?
Actually, my friends, heaven is more easily accessible than Augusta National! Jesus declared that ALL who believe and live in him will have everlasting life. Heaven is INclusive! What excludes a person from heaven is not God, but that person’s sin and the rejection of God’s marvelous grace of salvation.
As much as I would love to walk the grounds of Augusta National, it most likely will never happen. And I am okay with that, because my hope is in Jesus Christ, and by faith I will enter the gates and walk the streets of heaven someday; and Augusta National is nothing compared to the paradise of heaven.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
