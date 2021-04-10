In the world of sports, this week ranks highest by far as my favorite sporting event of the year: The Masters professional golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. It is an elite tournament; an invitational type event, featuring players currently at the top of their game, golf legends from the past, the world’s best amateurs, and a longstanding history of the greatest moments in golf.
The breathtaking beauty of the golf course and its surroundings, along with the difficulty of the course and the prestige of being a Masters champion, distinguishes The Masters from all other golf events. What was once a large-scale nursery, the towering pines and an array of blossoming flowers and plants heighten the atmosphere for patrons and players alike.
Some big names in golf will be missing at The Masters this year. The great Arnold Palmer passed away in 2016, and there is a void where the golfing world is accustomed to seeing “Arnie” in his place at Augusta. In 2004, Palmer played in his 50th consecutive Masters tournament, and beginning in 2007 was an honorary starter for the tournament.
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will also be absent this year as he continues to recover from an automobile crash in February of this year. Back problems have plagued Woods over recent years. Of late, following what was his fifth back surgery, Woods announced his plan to play in the 2021 Masters. He will be missed by fans and players.
However, this is THE MASTERS. It has been The Masters since 1934. No matter who qualifies to compete in a given year, or who is unable to compete for any given reason, and regardless of who dons the green jacket as champion, it is The Masters golf tournament.
Legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are honorary starters this year, and rightfully so; but the Masters was not built on them alone. Reigning champion Dustin Johnson will be there, but that is not why it is The Masters. Neither are Palmer or Woods the reason for The Masters. No, this tournament is designed to highlight exemplary golf, outstanding players. Actually, there are 5 notable players and additional golf personalities who will not be at the 2021 tournament; but still it is The Masters.
We have just celebrated Easter. For the second consecutive year, Easter plans and activities were significantly hampered because of Covid-19. Many people have expressed their anticipation of getting back to Easter like it used to be; it just is not the same without — well, how would you complete that statement?
Some may say The Masters will not be the same without Palmer, or Woods, or Fowler, Hoffman, Cabrera, and Harrington. But it is The Masters whether or not these persons are there.
The different feeling about your Easter this year may be the result of Covid-19, or a change in your financial status, or the loss of a loved one, or a number of other reasons. Let me remind us that it is not Easter because of Egg Hunts, church pageantry, fancy new clothes, or being together with family. It is Easter because Jesus Christ is risen and living in the hearts of those who have chosen to accept His grace and follow Him.
What He accomplished for mankind so long ago remains effectual. If you have not allowed Easter to be a personal experience for you, His gracious offer is still on the table. Will you choose to follow Him today?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
