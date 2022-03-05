My youth baseball career began with Boys Clubs of America, and ended with the YMCA. The pitcher’s mound was my home for the first three years. I was small, quick, and ambidextrous; a menace on the base path, and pitching through a lineup right-handed, and then left-handed the second time around.
In the final two years, I managed the hot corner — third base. With a strong arm and consistent hitting, I lived the summer weeks for the thrill of a dirty uniform at the end of a game. I loved baseball. I enjoyed watching it on TV, or from the stands at a local stadium, collecting trading cards, creating my own all-star roster using the big league players; but mostly, I loved playing baseball.
In fact, I loved baseball so much that “I paid them” to let me play! In those days the cost of youth league registration could not have been very high. Today’s fees range from $85 to $250, with the national average being about $150 per child.
Then there is the purchase of personal equipment; specifically, a fielder’s glove. Nowadays, however, many kids have their own bat, batting gloves, helmet, cleats, and a bat bag to tote it all. We are talking about some serious fun!
As a youngster, it never crossed my mind that someone could actually be paid to have that much fun. I watched the major league players through the eyes of innocence. I have no memories of contract disputes, betting allegations, enhancement meds, or cheating scandals. Oh, it was going on to some degree, but all I saw were baseball stars amazing the fans, hitting homeruns, and landing the game-winning hit.
Oh, how I miss those days of innocence as a kid. Everyone removed their caps in respect of the national flag. No game delays for instant replay. No multi-millionaires arguing with other multi-millionaires about needing more money to play the game of baseball — it was just the dirt, the green grass, and sound of a ball and bat colliding in midair.
And, of course, there were the sounds and smells of the baseball concession stand. Even in youth ball, nothing tastes as good as concession stand food. Hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts, ice cold cola — baseball, apple pie, and Chevrolet. Ah, to be a kid again!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.