This past week, Major League Baseball players reported to their camps for spring training, which marks the beginning of baseball season. Many players have not played in a game since Oct. 5, 2022, and are excited to be back in the atmosphere and comradery of baseball. That feeling will only heighten on March 31 as the season officially opens.
Approximately eight months later, the final game of World Series will be played, bringing an end to the MLB season. Only two of the 30 MLB teams will compete that day.
Beginnings. Endings. Each is filled with anticipation and celebration, and life is replete with both. From preschool to high school graduation, first job to career retirement, alarm clock to bedtime, introduction to epilogue, birth to death, every beginning has an ending.
The regular MLB baseball season in 2023 consists of 162 games for every team. In that schedule, there is only one season-opening game, and only one season-ending game. Separating those two pivotal days are 160 baseball games, with the exception of a few extra contests for those teams fortunate enough to play in the postseason.
There is much hype and focus on that last game of a World Series, which determines the world championship team. Some see it as the most important game of their career. In my mind, however, more significant than that game is the journey that took them to that moment — 162 games plus the post-season playoffs.
Every beginning and ending has a middle, and in most cases, makes the most difference. Beginnings receive a great deal of attention: announcements, receptions, introductions…endings, whether celebratory or sad, leave an indelible impression that is long remembered.
But the middle — I like to call it the journey — is a process. That word conjures up the idea of something that is enduring, and requires perseverance, work, patience, creativity, sacrifice, and other such efforts. Often, it is not the fun part. At times, it may seem useless or monotonous.
Interestingly, it is identified with a simple short line, a dash. Last year’s MLB regular season was April 6 — Oct. 5. Yet, that small dash represents 160 baseball games. It includes wins, losses, injuries, streaks, weeks away from home, oh yeah, and a lockout!
You and I are on at least one journey: life. It includes other, shorter journeys along the way. The apostle, Paul, described his outlook on the journey: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for
the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14).
Learn from the past, but don’t live there. Focus on the goal ahead, but don’t dwell there. Live in the present, and give it all you have to give. The journey makes all the difference.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
