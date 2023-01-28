One reason southerners choose living in the South is their preference for warm weather. The average high temperature for Atlanta is 71 degrees; in Minneapolis it is 54 degrees. In the coldest month, January, the average low temperature in Atlanta is 34, and 6 in Minneapolis! Being conditioned to the warmer climate here in Georgia, many would say that our 34 feels like 6 to us!
One of the positive takeaways of winter, however, is hot chocolate! Do you drink yours with whipped cream, marshmallows, or maybe a hint of peppermint? As I write this piece, there is a warm cup of chocolate brew within an arm’s reach. Hot chocolate is my answer to coffee.
Did you know there is a difference between hot cocoa and hot chocolate? The former uses cocoa powder, whereas the latter uses ground chocolate and cocoa butter, making it richer and creamier. Would you like to guess which I prefer?
According to sources, the Mayans likely created the first chocolate beverage 2000 years ago, and it has been an essential part of Aztec culture since the 1400s. While it may not be considered a healthy beverage, cocoa contains significant amounts of antioxidants which may help prevent cancer. Additionally, there are claims that the flavonoids in chocolate may have a positive effect on arterial health and memory.
This may be simply a psychological fact, but when working at my desk, I tend to focus and think better with a beverage within reach; a warm cup of brew in cold weather, an ice-cold water or sweet tea in the warmer months. The “idea” of it probably does more for my mind than the actual beverage.
The true fact is that I do not need an incentive — I love what I do. I enjoy learning, writing, preparing lessons and sermons for teaching, and leading others in their quest for spiritual vitality. Of course, there may be days from time to time that what I enjoy can be laborious, but I cannot imagine doing anything else.
At my annual health physical, there are questions about my family, my work, and whether I enjoy where I live. One key to good health is to be satisfied with one’s daily life and environment. It makes a difference in mental health, which also impacts physical health.
I don’t mean to over-simplify it, but it really comes down to two choices: find the joy and good in what you do, or change what you do. Yes, that sounds easier than it may be, but the joy and good is emphatically tied to purpose, to values. And when the direction of one’s life is aligned with one’s purpose, there is contentment. I pray you are finding the joy and good in where you are and what you do.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
