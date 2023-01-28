One reason southerners choose living in the South is their preference for warm weather. The average high temperature for Atlanta is 71 degrees; in Minneapolis it is 54 degrees. In the coldest month, January, the average low temperature in Atlanta is 34, and 6 in Minneapolis! Being conditioned to the warmer climate here in Georgia, many would say that our 34 feels like 6 to us!

One of the positive takeaways of winter, however, is hot chocolate! Do you drink yours with whipped cream, marshmallows, or maybe a hint of peppermint? As I write this piece, there is a warm cup of chocolate brew within an arm’s reach. Hot chocolate is my answer to coffee.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

