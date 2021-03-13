Light is everywhere the symbol of joy and of life-giving power, as darkness is of death and destruction. Its ceremonial use is prominent in Christian churches and art, but also has been used to commemorate non-religious events.
One such occasion was in March, 2002 when two columns of light were pointed skyward from ground zero in New York as a temporary memorial to the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It consisted of 88 vertical searchlights arranged in two columns of light to represent the Twin Towers. It has become an annual event, honoring the 2,977 who died as a result of the terrorist attack. It is reported that on clear nights the lights can be seen from over 60 miles away.
In 2015, a 26-mile band of lights illuminated the Los Angeles skyline to commemorate the Los Angeles Marathon’s 30th anniversary. At each mile along the race was featured a cluster of spotlights shining columns of light into the sky; included were 124 spotlights totaling more than 7.5 million lumens.
In London, a pillar of light was installed to shoot into the London sky in 2014 to commemorate the first world war. It is described as a light spectrum which shines into the night sky, echoing how the first world war affected all Londoners, but also how they and the rest of the country came together, standing united during those dark days.
In our nation’s capital, a parade of lights streaming from the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building commemorates the 4000,000+ deaths related to Covid-19.
This sampling of ceremonial lighting expresses a deeper truth than merely the events they represent. These displays of light, while in many cases are memorial tributes, are purposed to celebrate life and hope. The inauguration of ceremonial light finds its roots in the nativity of Jesus Christ, the Light of the world, whose imminence was announced in part by a bright light shining from the heavens over Bethlehem. He came brining life and hope.
John’s gospel declares, “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” No matter how dark the darkness, or how small the light, light always wins. Not once in all of history has darkness overcome light.
Our circumstances can create in us a dark cloud of disappointment, guilt, regret, depression, or even a sense of hopelessness. However, external circumstances do not have the power to extinguish our internal hope when its Source is Jesus Christ. Anyone can emerge from their darkness by placing their trust and hope in Him.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
