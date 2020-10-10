Most likely you have heard of the Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox, and possibly the Cincinnati Red Stockings — simply the Cincinnati Reds today. Many baseball enthusiasts are also familiar with the Chicago Black Sox; but what about the “Clean Sox?”
The term Black Sox typically refers to eight professional baseball players on the Chicago White Sox roster who were found guilty of “throwing” the World Series in 1919. As one would imagine, controversy about the incident, the lifetime ban from baseball and the prestigious Hall of Fame, and the truth about which players were actually guilty of the accusation continues to this day.
One aspect of controversy actually involves the name “Black Sox.” Many believe that the name is a reflection of the dark and corrupt nature of the conspiracy. There are some experts, however, who claim that the name “Black Sox” existed before the fateful 1919 World Series.
Apparently, it was common knowledge that team owner Charles Comiskey was a miser who underpayed his players, despite the fact that they had won the World Series two years earlier. When he would not pay for the players to have their uniforms cleaned, they refused to launder their uniforms, which became filthier as the season progressed. Comiskey finally had the uniforms cleaned, but then deducted the cost from the player’s salaries.
Whichever the case, it was during the scandal that the remaining players who declined to participate in the conspiracy were dubbed “The Clean Sox” in reference to their innocence. Sports fans and newspaper reporters in that day — especially in baseball — were adamant to protect the integrity of the game. The Philadelphia Bulletin published a poem bragging that baseball was the “cleanest” sport of them all.
I believe it holds true still today that most players and fans desire to maintain the integrity of the sporting world. It seems that there always have been some people who are in it for the money and fame, and will do whatever is necessary for the greatest profits. History records incidents of illegal steroid use, excessive pine tar on the bat, decreased air pressure in the football — have you ever noticed that sometimes after a football player is tackled, he extends the football forward in hopes of getting a better “spot” from the referee?
There is nothing wrong with looking for ways to get an edge on one’s opponent, but sacrificing one’s integrity and honor for that cause is a high price to pay, and not really worth it in the end. I admire those athletes who play primarily for the love of the game; representing the very low percentage of people who have achieved the childhood dreams to be a professional athlete.
The issue of integrity and honor applies in all walks of life: relationships, careers, politics, business deals, and even routine daily actions. It is much easier to sleep at night knowing there are no hidden secrets that could be haunting. When you choose to protect the integrity of the “game,” playing it is much more rewarding and satisfying.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
