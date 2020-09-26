The game of football is played differently in Germany than here in our country. We refer to their game as soccer. Apparently, their strategies are different, as well. A recent match between two amateur teams can attest to that.
The “SG Ripdorf/Molzen II” fielded the required minimum of seven players against their opponent who recently had a player test positive for Covid-19. Because there would be a significant monetary fine for forfeiture, the team found 7 volunteers who were willing to take the field, though they were fearful of contracting the virus.
The game plan was simple: practice social distancing, each of the seven players took one step on to the playing field and remained there while their opponents scored 37 goals; approximately one goal every two minutes. SG Ripdorf/Molzen II did the least they could — what they had to do — in order to avoid paying a penalty.
One of our relatively common sayings following an expression of gratitude is, “It was the least I could do.” Most likely I have made that statement myself, but what does it really mean? It could be interpreted as, “Aw, no need to thank me; I did the least I felt obligated to do.” In other words, what I did was the closest thing to doing nothing without actually doing nothing.
Now, I feel certain this is not the desired meaning being conveyed, but that is what the words indicate. Over recent years I have chosen an alternate response to a ‘thank you.’ Rather than minimize my actions on another person’s behalf, my comeback is, “I was happy to do it.” I want them to know that my intention was to be helpful, or appreciative, or kind, or whatever the motive that led to my actions. I want them to know that I acted because I value them as a person.
I wonder, however, if too often we are choosing the easiest option that requires the least amount of time, energy, money, or whatever the circumstance beckons. For example, many diners practice the 15% tip rule, the recommended minimum for tipping servers — the least amount we feel obligated to give.
While vacationing at the beach a few years ago I witnessed something quite special. A group of two adults and 6 children enjoyed a buffet-style meal and left behind significant evidence of their presence. I watched as the server/table-clearer began her task, and then pick up the gratuity left on the table. Her eyes widened and her expression donned a huge smile as she unfolded that $100 bill.
I wanted to run and catch that man and thank him for making her day. Then again, he probably would have retorted, “Aw, that’s the least I could do.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
