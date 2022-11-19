One day last week I glanced across the road to see the preschoolers having fun on the playground at the daycare. Cool and a bit breezy, the children were wearing their heavy coats, gloves, and hats, running around the yard in sheer delight.
Then I noticed one of them sit down on the ground amid the fallen leaves, lay on his back, and commence to making “leaf angels” by repeatedly moving his arms up and down, and his legs in and out. Soon two other kids saw him and followed suit. What a precious sight! I almost laughed, but it was too sweet.
When I was young boy, my brothers and I would rake leaves at granny Nema’s, and then jump into the large pile we had accumulated. I probably was too young to do much raking, but I know I did a lot of jumping.
Of all the chores assigned to my kids when they were growing up, raking leaves was among the most dreaded of tasks. They likely did not jump into the pile, because that would mean re-raking. So, they simply stuffed them into yard-size trash bags.
Well, my kids are grown and out of the house, so the rake has “fallen” on me. Ouch. I should have seen that coming.
I have come to the conclusion that leaves do not live up to their name, because they never do — leave, that is. They die, they fall, but they never leave on their own! They just lay on the ground waiting for a strong gusting wind to send them on their way. With rake in hand, i wait for that, too!
Speaking of leaves, the Bible promises that the lord never leaves us, even when we face the strong gusting winds of life. “It is the lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” (Deuteronomy 31:8)
Happy fall, y’all! Fall to Jesus, he never leaves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.