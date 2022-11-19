One day last week I glanced across the road to see the preschoolers having fun on the playground at the daycare. Cool and a bit breezy, the children were wearing their heavy coats, gloves, and hats, running around the yard in sheer delight.

Then I noticed one of them sit down on the ground amid the fallen leaves, lay on his back, and commence to making “leaf angels” by repeatedly moving his arms up and down, and his legs in and out. Soon two other kids saw him and followed suit. What a precious sight! I almost laughed, but it was too sweet.

Trending Videos