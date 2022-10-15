Before Briley Parkway was built, the quickest route from Donelson to Madison was to cross the Cumberland River by ferry boat. It was a smaller vessel, with a capacity of only eight vehicles per trip. The width of the Cumberland was merely 700 feet or so; thus, a trip across was less than 10-15 minutes, which includes loading and unloading.

The ferry opened in 1871, and the new bridge on Briley Parkway led to the end of the Clees Ferry operation on Dec. 31, 1990. Memory tells me that the fee (in the ‘60s-’70s) was 25 cents per vehicle. The ferry is one reason I always enjoyed going to Aunt Maxie and Uncle Campbell’s house when they lived in Madison.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

