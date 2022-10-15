Before Briley Parkway was built, the quickest route from Donelson to Madison was to cross the Cumberland River by ferry boat. It was a smaller vessel, with a capacity of only eight vehicles per trip. The width of the Cumberland was merely 700 feet or so; thus, a trip across was less than 10-15 minutes, which includes loading and unloading.
The ferry opened in 1871, and the new bridge on Briley Parkway led to the end of the Clees Ferry operation on Dec. 31, 1990. Memory tells me that the fee (in the ‘60s-’70s) was 25 cents per vehicle. The ferry is one reason I always enjoyed going to Aunt Maxie and Uncle Campbell’s house when they lived in Madison.
We lived only a couple of miles from the ferry landing, and the decade of the ‘70s brought many changes to the area. Opryland USA, a theme park, opened to the public in 1972, less than a mile from the ferry landing. In 1974, The Grand Ole Opry relocated from Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium to Opryland; the new Opry House had a seating capacity of 4,000.
Opryland Hotel and Convention Center opened its doors in 1977. Both the hotel and the Opry House continue to thrive today. Meanwhile, Opryland USA closed in 1997.
Thinking of all the major changes that “revolutionized” the Pennington Bend area, it all can be traced back to the construction of Briley Parkway. This major highway project was 16 years in its making, the final section completed in 1979. Truly, it “paved” the way for Gaylord Entertainment Company to find a place in Donelson, Tennessee.
It may not surprise you to know that, until its closing in 1997, many people continued to cross the river by ferryboat, for the nostalgia and pleasure it represented. Either way, both the ferry and Briley Parkway provided a way from one side to the other, saving the traveler an hour-plus drive through Nashville that would otherwise have been necessary.
I am so very thankful that long ago Jesus provided the only way for the weary traveler to make it from one side of the River to the other, from this life to heaven, by his atoning work on the cross. He made a way where there was no way. Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.