During my teen years we lived on Cabin Hill Drive, less than a mile from the high school. Probably more than half of the homes in the large subdivision housed families with students; there was an elementary school along with our school — grades 7-12 — in the neighborhood. Our house was situated on a hill with a steep driveway.
Between our house and the high school was “the hill.” Walking and pedaling a bike up that hill was quite a workout, but coasting down it was a blast! Now, add a 3 or 4-inch snowfall to the scene, and you can imagine the fun we had on that hill!
With that many students living nearby, the hill was not only steep and fast, but also crowded when there was snow on the road. In my memory, the hill was at least 200 yards long; and as difficult as it was to negotiate that hill on foot during the summer, I would walk it multiple times a day when there was sledding to be done.
The pleasure of those days was not only about the sledding, but also about missing school and being with a host of friends all enjoying the same experience. I even remember my brothers being home from college during a snow day. The temperature was bearable because there was little if any wind, and we went out around 10pm under a full moon and slid down the hill for at least an hour, and we had it all to ourselves.
Then there was the day I said “hello” to Mr. Mailbox post. There was ice beneath the snow, and my steering mechanism had little effect on the direction of the sled. I was fortunate to escape with only bruises and bumps. Yes, all that winter padding I was wearing kept me protected as well as warm.
I go back to my visit the old stomping grounds occasionally to see what changes have occurred over these decades. The baseball fields are now houses. The high school is a middle school. And “the hill” is not as steep as it once was. I suppose all those years of sledding and traffic wore it down quite a bit! However, that theory does not explain why the driveway to our old house had also lost some of its degree of incline.
Often our memories of the past are exaggerated because the eyes of youth perceive things differently than the eyes of adulthood. Could that be what is meant by, “you can’t go back home again?” Or could it be that it ceased being “home” when we cut our roots and settled in a new location? Wherever you are, it has become home for you, even if it is a temporary stay.
More accurately, I believe home is wherever we are “meant” to be; supposed to be. College students live in a dorm on campus, but they go “home” to see family and take a break from school, which has become their temporary dwelling.
The Bible teaches that every person is created by God, and that He “knew us before we were formed;” before we became a physical being. So, our true “home” is with God, to dwell in his presence. We are created with a place in the soul that only God can fill, and we will never be truly at “home” until we give Him His rightful place.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
