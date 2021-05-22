Dublin is really nice this time of year. The weather is warm, sunny, and a slight breeze. Neither the pandemic or tourism has seriously encumbered the city, making for a pleasant visit. By the way, I am speaking of Dublin, Georgia.
I was in Dublin this week for our annual church conference. The pandemic caused us to cancel the event last year, so our “District family” had not been together for two years. With COVID-19 protocols still in place, several adjustments were necessary to enable this gathering. Though we were limited to the number of people allowed to safely come together, everything ran smoothly, and it was so good to be together again; and it was an exciting, inspiring, powerful gathering.
While live streaming has been possible in the past, it was not deemed necessary for this event. Our current circumstance changed that. Many people who typically would attend were excluded this year, opening the doors to elected delegates and pastors of local churches, along with District leaders. Hence, the ability to make this event available via broadcast was truly a blessing.
Nevertheless, as wonderful as technology is to enhance our ability to reach a larger audience, I am not so certain that it has necessarily “improved” our communication; increased it, yes, but enhanced it, not so much. It has been proven in many arenas of life that there really is nothing like “being there” to experience the atmosphere and the emotion of the crowd.
We have seen that bear out at sporting events, small group meetings, business conferences, workshops, church services, and a host of other such events. As an online spectator or participant, we receive all the content, and can even make comments and ask questions in many of those proceedings; but being there makes it so much more of a reality.
Yes, it is easier to stay home and “watch” church. It is more convenient to stay home and still “attend.” Yet, it simply does not compare to physically being in the moment, feeding off of the atmosphere and the other persons in attendance.
By all means, take advantage of the miracle of technology — live streams, social media sites, text messages — but let’s never allow those conveniences to replace the gift of personal communication and face-to-face relationships. Our creator designed us for fellowship; we are meant to be together.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
