Are you excited about February 14? It is a big, big day, and we await with great anticipation. You know, right? Yes, it is National Ferris Wheel Day! Douglas County residents need not travel far to commemorate the celebration. Skyview Atlanta offers 42 climate-controlled gondolas whereby passengers can view Atlanta from 20 stories high.
The Ferris Wheel was our country’s response to the opening of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. In late 1890, architect Daniel Burnham was given the task of creating a “dazzling showpiece” on a 1-square mile lot in Chicago. One of his team members, George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. dreamed and designed the large rotating wheel.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, Ferris spent $25,000
of his own money on safety studies, hired more engineers,
and recruited investors. On December 16, 1892, his wheel was chosen to answer Eiffel. It measured 250 feet in diameter, and carried 36 cars, each capable of holding 60 people.
After the fair closed, the wheel was sold, and two years later was dynamited into scrap. Ferris died at age 37 from Typhoid Fever; so technically speaking, that was the only “Ferris” wheel that ever existed. Of course, the invention has been replicated many times over across the centuries, to the pleasure of millions of people.
You may also be aware that February 14 is Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love. When you admire and celebrate others, be it a friendship, familial love, or a romantic relationship, take time to reflect on how very special those persons are. Our world is replete with billions of versions of a human being, but there is no one just like you; and the recipient of your Valentine is also one of a kind.
So often there is the human tendency to view people and circumstances critically; to take for granted the good traits and focus on the less admirable qualities, many of which are merely bad habits picked up along the way of life that can be changed.
A pandemic has reminded us that human beings are vulnerable, and life itself is a gift to be treasured. Speaking of habits, let’s train ourselves to look first at the commendable character of others, truly respecting and appreciating their personhood. Well, happy Ferris Wheel Day!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
