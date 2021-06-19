Occasionally a dad simply cannot help it. In the 1998 film Jack Frost starring Michael Keaton, dad’s failure to show up for his son’s hockey game was due to a fatal car accident. Hollywood has often depicted a child’s utter disappointment when dad failed to show up for the school play or the ball game or the music recital; sometimes because of neglect, sometimes because of unavoidable circumstances.
Growing up, my two brothers and I were sports crazy, involved year-round in baseball, football, basketball, and track. You can imagine two parents trying to keep up with the practices and games of three boys, each playing at a different venue.
I cannot really tell you how often my dad came to my games. I know he traveled a lot on his job until I was in fifth grade; but even after that, I don’t recall ever being devastated by my dad’s absence. Sure, I loved having my parents watch me, but that was never my primary focus; I simply loved playing ball. Truthfully, I don’t remember it ever being a big issue for me.
One reason for that could be that I always knew my dad loved me; I have no recollection of ever feeling that I was not loved by my dad — or my mom. Had that been a question in my mind, then yes, maybe his being at my special events could have been proof of his love; but I did not need that. He proved it every day.
With the security and assurance of dad’s love, I knew he would be at my special events when his schedule allowed it. I was confident that he would not habitually or selfishly pursue his own interests at the expense of his family. He loved his wife, and he loved his kids, and we each knew it.
I also witnessed his love for his own mom and dad. He always treated them with love and respect, and stood by them in any way they needed, even when they were in their 90’s and 100’s. He was, in fact, kind-hearted to everyone. That fact was affirmed on a weekday morning by the number of people who attended his funeral years ago.
Oh, I’m sure he was not a perfect dad, or a perfect son — but genuine love covers a multitude of faults, and love is something he did very well...the love of Christ living in and through him. I’m thankful for my dad.
Much of who I am today, and my understanding of what it means to be a loving husband and father, is a direct result of dad’s investment in my life. Oh, I was not a perfect son, nor am I a perfect husband and father; but I pray that my family knows that I love them from the depths of my heart. Christ living in me, I pray that my love will mature more each day by His grace.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.