Traditional carols, hymns, sacred and secular, serious and humorous — I love Christmas music! Actually, I love most everything about the season. The sights, sounds, aromas, and traditions all work together in awakening the Christmas spirit that, at least for a little while, changes people.
As I walked through one of our stores yesterday, it dawned on me that I was humming along with the song being played through the speaker system. I only realized it as I walked by another shopper who also was humming with the music. We exchanged smiles as we passed each other, and then I began to notice that several people that I encountered from aisle to aisle were also “in the spirit.”
What is it about Christmas music that lightens our load and put smiles on our faces? And what about that Christmas song that has always been your favorite, or the one that is simply your favorite this year?
Could it be that Christmas music traces all the way back to a Bethlehem stable and a manger-bed for Jesus? Or maybe centuries before that as the Hebrew prophets foretold the birth of Messiah?
Gloria Gaither wrote a not-necessarily-for-Christmas lyric that includes these thoughts:
You ask me why my heart keeps singing,
why I can sing when things go wrong;
but since I’ve found the source of music,
I just can’t help it. God gave the song.
The lyrics go on to reveal that many people have tried to silence “the song,” a reference to Jesus, but that no one and no thing has been able to stop it.
At the heart of Christmas — the tree, the music, the foods, the sounds, the lights, the gifting — is one fact: Jesus, the Savior, has come to save people from their sins. That not only puts a smile on our faces, but a big grin in our hearts. May your heart keep singing the song of our Savior, God’s gift to mankind.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
