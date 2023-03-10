Many everyday items that we use, almost without thought, were once a phenomenon. This week celebrates William Spinks and William Hoskins, and their patent for cue chalk. As much as I played pool in my younger days, I do not recall ever giving thought to the fact that someone actually invented that blue substance applied to the tip of a pool cue.

How were sheets of paper kept together before the paper clip? Thank you goes to Norwegian Johan Vaaler. Gideon Sundback is credited with the invention and first patent of the zipper. Mary Anderson conceived the idea of a windshield wiper blade that could be operated from inside the vehicle by the trolley driver.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

