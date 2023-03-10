Many everyday items that we use, almost without thought, were once a phenomenon. This week celebrates William Spinks and William Hoskins, and their patent for cue chalk. As much as I played pool in my younger days, I do not recall ever giving thought to the fact that someone actually invented that blue substance applied to the tip of a pool cue.
How were sheets of paper kept together before the paper clip? Thank you goes to Norwegian Johan Vaaler. Gideon Sundback is credited with the invention and first patent of the zipper. Mary Anderson conceived the idea of a windshield wiper blade that could be operated from inside the vehicle by the trolley driver.
Harvey Kennedy invented the aglet, which saves us a lot of frustration when lacing our shoes. An aglet on each end of a shoe lace keeps the fiber of the lace from unraveling. John Brooks engineered the lacing eyelet for shoes.
Such simple things to us were actually breakthroughs at some point in history. Imagine a professional pool player’s excitement when he encountered a new substance that would enable him to make better contact with the billiard ball, or the office worker who used a paper clip for the first time.
Every item we use today was invented by someone. Guitar picks, pencils, baseballs, umbrellas, hair brushes, ball bearings, turn signals — you know, those blinking lights on a vehicle that are activated by a lever on the steering column to indicate a right or left turn, and which approximately half of American drivers do not use, and — oh, sorry about that; I got a bit sidetracked.
Original inventions often lead to something that serves the same or similar purpose, but is easier or more convenient or faster or improved. Nevertheless, everything had a beginning, and ultimately, each one can be traced back to a single moment in time: In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. The One who is not bound by time created time, in which every thing has its purpose, place, and season.
The rising and setting of the sun, the ebb and flow of the ocean tide, the agricultural wonder of sowing and reaping, the stars that hang in space — these are further examples of simple pleasures we enjoy every day. Yet, they were not invented and patented, they were created by the authority and voice of God. Genesis 1:31 declares, “And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good.” You, too, are his workmanship, created for a season with purpose and place. You can discover your purpose in Him.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.