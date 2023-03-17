Are you aware that a person actually can make a living as a Facebook Influencer? In a nutshell, influencers can use Facebook to build trust for a brand and raise awareness of specific products by posting pictures or videos of the item and talking about it to an audience. According to Neal Schaffer, an average influencer earns between $30,000-$100,000 yearly through product promotion.
Many of us might underestimate ourselves in terms of being influential in life. However, the truth is that every person influences somebody, and we each control whether our influence is negative or positive.
Let’s take an example from American culture. In the United States, St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated since before the country was formed. The general consensus is that the holiday has been a bit more of a rowdy one — with green beer, parades, and talk of leprechauns — than its original intent.
However, in Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day takes on a more solemn mood. National Day Calendar claims that it wasn’t until events in the United States were broadcast in Ireland that some of our practices spread across the pond. To say it another way, our celebration of their day impacted the way they celebrate it.
The Feast of St. Patrick marks the death of this Christian leader, and is observed by the Catholic Church as an official Feast Day on its calendar. At the age of 16, Patrick was kidnapped by Irish pirates and taken to Ireland, where he was enslaved for six years. His time in captivity encouraged the development of his spiritual life. Knowing the Lord had mercy on him and would forgive his sins, Patrick converted to Christianity.
Some years after escaping his captors, Patrick returned to Northern Ireland as a Christian missionary, urging others to put their faith in God. St. Patrick is known for, among other things, using the shamrock, a three-leaf clover, to illustrate the doctrine of The Trinity.
Two stories of influence: St. Patrick on the people of Northern Ireland, and the American slant on celebrating a day that honors this saint. Likely, neither were expecting to be known as an influencer. Patrick was following his divine calling, and Americans were looking for opportunities to celebrate. Yet, one had a positive impact, and the other, a seemingly negative one.
And so, you and I are influencers. We do not get paid, but influence is the natural outcome of our speech and behavior, and we have control over both. We can positively impact our family, workplace, community, and country with intentional goodness. It is a choice.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
